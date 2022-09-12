Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) PT Lowered to $7.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adagene Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Adagene alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adagene by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.