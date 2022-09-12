Adappter Token (ADP) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.67 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Adappter Token has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Adappter Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adappter Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.