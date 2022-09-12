ADAX (ADAX) Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges

ADAX (ADAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, ADAX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ADAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. ADAX has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $292,416.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
ADAX Coin Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ADAX
Receive News & Updates for ADAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.