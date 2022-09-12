adbank Price Tops $0.0004 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $403,521.26 and $4,812.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

