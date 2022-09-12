Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

Adient stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Adient by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

