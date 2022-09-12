Aditus (ADI) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aditus (ADI) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $52,322.26 and approximately $19,288.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aditus

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency.The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

