Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones Sells 300,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.