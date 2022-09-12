Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

