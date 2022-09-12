aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Volume of $48.91 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, aelf has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $79.48 million and $48.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,510,197 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

