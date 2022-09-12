Aeon Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $89.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.40 or 0.07705651 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00170150 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022558 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00273671 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00721653 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00576382 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.
About Aeon
AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aeon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.
