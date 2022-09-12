Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

