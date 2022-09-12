AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €3.60 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AIB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.21.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Trading Up 2.4 %

AIB Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.