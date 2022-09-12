Aigang Market Cap Achieves $45,175.97 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $45,175.97 and $3,242.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,190.84 or 0.99411563 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Aigang is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

