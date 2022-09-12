Aion Price Up 6.5% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00130374 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00244308 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

