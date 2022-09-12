AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.57 Million

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $39.57 million and $364,785.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

