Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

