Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $259.09 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

