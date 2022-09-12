AirCoin (AIR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. AirCoin has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One AirCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
AirCoin Coin Profile
AIR is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.
Buying and Selling AirCoin
