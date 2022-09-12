Akash Network (AKT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $635,279.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $635,279.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00070329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Akash Network

AKT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit Akash Network Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

