Akita Inu (AKITA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $493,494.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akita Inu has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akita Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

