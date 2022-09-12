Akoin (AKN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,000.00

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

