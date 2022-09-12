Akroma Reaches Market Cap of $29,992.88 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $29,992.88 and approximately $328.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.19 or 0.07654501 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

