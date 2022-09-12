Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 3,275 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
NYSE:ALK opened at $46.56 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
