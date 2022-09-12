Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 3,275 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $46.56 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.