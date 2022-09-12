Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $294.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $300.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

