Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.48 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $66.48 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

