Algorand Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00095634 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00069402 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00022730 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00031084 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007639 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008803 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,305,446 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,025,088 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.
