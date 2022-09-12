Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $65.05 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Alien Worlds was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

