Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.28% of Align Technology worth $783,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Align Technology by 27.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Align Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $263.11 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.04. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

