Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to Underperform

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Allakos from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.02. 7,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,576. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $7,985,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 587.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

