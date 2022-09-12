Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $82,740.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegiance Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.27 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after buying an additional 447,612 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

