Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $82,740.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Allegiance Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.27 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Allegiance Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after buying an additional 447,612 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.