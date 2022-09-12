Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $36,563.94 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
