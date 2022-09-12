AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 9% This Week

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $63,274.51 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

