Allstate Corp Acquires 37,071 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 992.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.