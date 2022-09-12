Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 611,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after buying an additional 301,619 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.