Allstate Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

