Allstate Corp Has $4.48 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,064,222. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Shares of GS opened at $340.10 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average is $321.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

