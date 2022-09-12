Allstate Corp Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Block by 6.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Block by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Block by 30.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after buying an additional 70,641 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,812 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,153. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

SQ opened at $74.29 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

