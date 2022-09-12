Allstate Corp Has $5.90 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $695.46 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.