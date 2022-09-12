Allstate Corp Invests $3.56 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,780 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

