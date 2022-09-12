Allstate Corp Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

