Allstate Corp Purchases New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

