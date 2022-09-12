Allstate Corp Sells 10,446 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

