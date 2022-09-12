Allstate Corp Sells 12,774 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,373,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.