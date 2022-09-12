Allstate Corp Sells 39,801 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,801 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $96.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

