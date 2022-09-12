Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $222.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.59.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

