Alpaca City (ALPA) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Alpaca City has a total market cap of $276,411.88 and $75,130.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca City coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca City has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Alpaca City Coin Profile

Alpaca City is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. The official website for Alpaca City is alpaca.city. The official message board for Alpaca City is medium.com/AlpacaCity. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpaca City

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

