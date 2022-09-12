Alpha Coin Trading Up 41.4% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $82.52 million and approximately $28,172.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00573255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00243381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00047502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004923 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008937 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.