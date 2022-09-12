Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.392 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR opened at $142.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 91.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 64.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.