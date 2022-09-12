Alphr finance (ALPHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,031.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $26,949.93 and approximately $31,031.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00743464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014414 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019020 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.