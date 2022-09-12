Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

